MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €116.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €106.78 ($125.62).

ETR MOR opened at €66.76 ($78.54) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €75.05 and its 200-day moving average is €87.13. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €68.24 ($80.28) and a 12-month high of €125.20 ($147.29). The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

