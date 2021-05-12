Mosaic Advisors LLC Has $4.02 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mosaic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 3.4% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,576,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after buying an additional 3,637,480 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $125.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.05 and a 200 day moving average of $126.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

