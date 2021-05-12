MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires New Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $13,672,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 106,177 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

In other news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of MAIN opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.25 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $43.56.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.