MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 3,200 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrua Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $1,380,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 56.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $40.35.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6778 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.50%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC decreased their price target on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

