MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.
OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.
About RMG Acquisition Corp. III
Featured Article: Strangles
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).
Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.