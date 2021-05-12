MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Makes New Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

OTCMKTS RMGCU opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.72 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04.

Get RMG Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

About RMG Acquisition Corp. III

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMGCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU).

Receive News & Ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.