MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,376 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 44.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 127,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,173.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $656.38.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $501.19 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $664.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $484.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 28.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

