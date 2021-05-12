MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 610 Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGZ opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.94. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $122.02.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.