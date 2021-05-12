NaPoleonX (NPX) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18,061.00

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One NaPoleonX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. NaPoleonX has a total market capitalization of $10.50 million and approximately $18,061.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00083865 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00018802 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.72 or 0.01047533 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00069847 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002095 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00110370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,658.47 or 0.10313678 BTC.

About NaPoleonX

NPX is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,330,000 coins. NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX . The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “NapoleonX project is about sponsoring the launch of a series of Decentralized Autonomous Funds (DAFs). These vehicles will invest in 100% algorithmic solutions proposed by Napoleon Crypto. NapoleonX will benefit from 85% of all performance fees generated by the various DAFs and 100% of the performance on its participation in these vehicles. Napoleon Crypto will run a platform that will enable the design of algorithmic solutions on an open source scheme. It will act as an advisor to NapoleonX by regularly proposing new algorithms to launch new DAFs. NapoleonX will vote on the effectively launched DAFs. In exchange, Napoleon Crypto will benefit from 15% of all performance fees. “

