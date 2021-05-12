National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 52-Week High at $91.34

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$91.34 and last traded at C$91.16, with a volume of 57714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.88.

NA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada to C$85.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$86.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$87.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.23.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 7.9200003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

