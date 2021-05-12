National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL CINEMEDIA operates the largest digital in theatre network in North America that allows them to distribute advertisements and other content for our advertising, meetings and events businesses utilizing our proprietary digital content network. They have long term exhibitor services agreements with our founding members, Cinemark and Regal, the three largest motion picture exhibition companies in the U.S.and multi year agreements with several other theatre operators whom they refer to as network affiliates. The network affiliate agreements grant them exclusive rights, subject to limited exceptions, to sell advertising on their theatre screens. “

NCMI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

NASDAQ NCMI opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. National CineMedia has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $338.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.01.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.07). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 599,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 18.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,787,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,736,000 after buying an additional 902,030 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,735,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,877,000 after buying an additional 211,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 747,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of National CineMedia by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,038,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 83,590 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

