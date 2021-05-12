Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 372.59% and a negative net margin of 1,310.93%.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.61. 73,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,540. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $5.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The company has a market cap of $45.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 21,500 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.07 per share, with a total value of $44,505.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $95,155 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.