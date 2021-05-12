NCC Group (LON:NCC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $248.86

NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 248.86 ($3.25) and traded as high as GBX 272.50 ($3.56). NCC Group shares last traded at GBX 264 ($3.45), with a volume of 146,317 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCC shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of NCC Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 236.75 ($3.09).

The company has a market cap of £715.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 272.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 249.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

