NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $90,188,000 after purchasing an additional 62,631 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NCR by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after purchasing an additional 677,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NCR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after buying an additional 25,502 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR opened at $48.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $403,589.60. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

