Needham & Company LLC Raises NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $80.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.10% from the stock’s previous close.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. NuVasive has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $72.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.55, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $231,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

