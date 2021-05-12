Nektan (LON:NKTN) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.85

Shares of Nektan PLC (LON:NKTN) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.85 ($0.01). Nektan shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 104 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13.

Nektan Company Profile (LON:NKTN)

Nektan plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides B2B gaming solutions and services in Gibraltar, the United Kingdom, the United States, India, and internationally. The company provides Evolve, a white label casino technology platform that manages the casino operator experience, including back-office operations.

