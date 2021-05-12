Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in Netflix by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 644 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 186,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $97,549,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,067.6% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 85,501 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $590.90.

Netflix stock opened at $495.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.85, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $397.86 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.