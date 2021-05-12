Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Netlist stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 720,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Earnings History for Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST)

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit