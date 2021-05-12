Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Netlist stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 720,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,612. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.18. Netlist has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.17 million, a P/E ratio of -54.75 and a beta of 0.27.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Netlist from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

