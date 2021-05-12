Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 12th, 2021

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 million.

STIM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 297,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,684. The company has a market capitalization of $348.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Earnings History and Estimates for Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit