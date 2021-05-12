Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $59 million-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $60.67 million.

STIM stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 297,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,684. The company has a market capitalization of $348.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 3.05. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $22.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Neuronetics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

