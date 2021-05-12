Neutrino USD Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29.23 Million (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $396.16 million and approximately $29.23 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.14 or 0.00606296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00069743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00247154 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $663.93 or 0.01183458 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00034809 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 397,962,616 coins and its circulating supply is 397,962,064 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.