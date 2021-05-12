New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.