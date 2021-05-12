New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.15.
Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $65.90.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,157,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,820,000 after buying an additional 863,871 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1,033.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,584,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,481,000 after buying an additional 2,356,153 shares during the period. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,928,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,588,000 after buying an additional 49,817 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.50% of the company’s stock.
About New Fortress Energy
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
