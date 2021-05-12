New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NJR opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $43.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.37.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

