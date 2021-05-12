New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CIRCOR International were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

In related news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CIR stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $733.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.17.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

