Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Acquired by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 14,192,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,980,000 after buying an additional 1,046,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,147,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,604,000 after acquiring an additional 202,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,593,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,013,000 after purchasing an additional 236,632 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $55.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.38 and its 200-day moving average is $61.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.23.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $123,524.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,774,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,255 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

