NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) PT Set at C$2.56 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$2.56 target price on NEXE Innovations (CVE:NEXE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NEXE opened at C$1.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.84. NEXE Innovations has a 12-month low of C$1.20 and a 12-month high of C$5.90.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc, a material company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells plant-based single-serve coffee pods. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

