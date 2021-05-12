NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexGen Energy Ltd. focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of Canadian uranium projects. The company owns a portfolio of uranium exploration assets primarily in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen Energy Ltd. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

NXE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.95.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.44, a quick ratio of 12.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 2.15.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 3,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 978.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,776,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,375 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in NexGen Energy by 8,356.6% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,428,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,261 shares during the period. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

