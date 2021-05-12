NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$34.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.67.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$24.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NFI Group has a 1 year low of C$13.03 and a 1 year high of C$32.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of -15.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$927.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. Analysts expect that NFI Group will post 1.2899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

