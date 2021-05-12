NICE (NICE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. NICE has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 6.12-6.32 EPS and its Q1 2021
Pre-Market guidance at 1.42-1.52 EPS.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $438.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.78 million. On average, analysts expect NICE to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $226.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.07. NICE has a 12 month low of $161.30 and a 12 month high of $288.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NICE. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

