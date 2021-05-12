Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,688,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 6,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.52 on Wednesday, hitting $187.29. 19,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.84. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The company has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 53.53%.

TROW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

