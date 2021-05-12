Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $1.62 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,747,763 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,889,456,000 after acquiring an additional 145,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,777,081,000 after purchasing an additional 54,685 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,294,422,000 after purchasing an additional 283,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.81. 24,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,013. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $238.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $230.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

