Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $191.17. 6,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,703. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.65 and a 52 week high of $197.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.04.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

