Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.8% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $524,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $793,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.01. The stock had a trading volume of 181,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,781. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.81.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

