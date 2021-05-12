Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 164 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,787,000 after acquiring an additional 242,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,304,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,224,000 after acquiring an additional 166,658 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,418,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,481,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,347,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,293,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $273,061,000.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,815. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $176.60 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.24 and its 200 day moving average is $254.42.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

