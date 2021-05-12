Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nielsen in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nielsen by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nielsen by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nielsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN stock opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.64 and a beta of 1.39.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Nielsen’s revenue was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NLSN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist boosted their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.80.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.