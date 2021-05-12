Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 370,735 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,735 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for 3.0% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $610,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SEA by 53.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 357,715 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $79,853,000 after purchasing an additional 123,937 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 251.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund raised its position in shares of SEA by 62.1% during the first quarter. Infini Master Fund now owns 2,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 48.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

NYSE:SE traded down $11.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $216.87. 65,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,144,957. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.81 and a beta of 1.36. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $59.26 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 144.79% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.