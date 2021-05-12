Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 288,465 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288,465 shares during the period. DocuSign comprises about 1.7% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.89% of DocuSign worth $351,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in DocuSign by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,643,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in DocuSign by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in DocuSign by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,330,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $7.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,094. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $115.57 and a one year high of $290.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of -166.08 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total transaction of $1,541,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at $43,383,327.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,752 shares of company stock worth $6,668,589 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

