Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,149 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.52% of MongoDB worth $85,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.35, for a total value of $11,772,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,864 shares in the company, valued at $92,450,506.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718. Insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $8.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.35. 5,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,752. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.25 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.70 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.05 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of several research reports. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $406.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.