Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $123.53 Million Stock Holdings in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 175,753 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Seres Therapeutics worth $123,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

NASDAQ MCRB traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $21.08. 11,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,590. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 4.07. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

