Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136,183 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Agora were worth $68,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Agora during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Agora during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of API traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 6,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,657. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. Agora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

API has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

About Agora

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

