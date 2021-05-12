Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Holdings in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,257,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,587 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 6.30% of Editas Medicine worth $178,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,163,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,452,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 189,194.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 189,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 189,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EDIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

Shares of EDIT traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,257,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.