Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 500.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Federal from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of Washington Federal stock opened at $32.76 on Wednesday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.32.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

