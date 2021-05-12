Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 244.9% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 100,434 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,513,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 636,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $19.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $384.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $101.74 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.