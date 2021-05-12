Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PPBI. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $95,595,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,101,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,173,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,405,000 after acquiring an additional 573,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,718,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,788,000 after acquiring an additional 506,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,655,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,212,000 after acquiring an additional 412,022 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Ronald J. Jr. Nicolas sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $256,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 10,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $486,641.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,934 shares of company stock worth $1,880,162. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

PPBI stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.40. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $47.43.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.38%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.77%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

