Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,300 Shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares in the company, valued at $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock worth $597,695 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.79.

NYSE USM opened at $37.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $26.98 and a 1 year high of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Cellular Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

