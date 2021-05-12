Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. 1,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.
NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.
In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.
Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)
Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.
