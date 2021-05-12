Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) traded down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.79 and last traded at $24.79. 1,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 230,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.66.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nkarta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nkarta in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.89.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.11). As a group, research analysts forecast that Nkarta, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nkarta news, insider Nadir Mahmood sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $114,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $522,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nkarta during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Nkarta in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nkarta in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKTX)

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

