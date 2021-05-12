NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NL opened at $7.10 on Monday. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 14.64%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of NL Industries by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in NL Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NL Industries by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NL Industries by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NL Industries by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

