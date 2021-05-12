NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $218,000 Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALV. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 4,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autoliv currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.24 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $52.93 and a one year high of $107.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

