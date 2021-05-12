NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $411,000 Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,038 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LW opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other Lamb Weston news, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $5,452,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

