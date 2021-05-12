NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $645,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,376 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,930,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,405,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $134,501,000 after purchasing an additional 658,890 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day moving average of $94.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total transaction of $17,454,000.00. Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

