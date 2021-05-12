NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $97,000 Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 72.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Susan Netherton sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $300,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,133.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WCN opened at $121.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.20. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $124.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.13, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.17.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

