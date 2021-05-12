NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 95.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $703,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 59.0% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.44.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $182.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.00. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.72.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The business had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

